KNRUHS: Web-options for PG Dental counselling on Nov 4,5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday issued notification inviting eligible candidates to exercise web-options for first phase of counselling of Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) admissions-2022-23 under management quota in affiliated private dental colleges.

Candidates whose certificates were uploaded at the time of online registration and provisionally verified and whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list of PG dental admissions on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web – options online https://pvttsmds.tsche.in.

Eligible candidates can exercise web options from 10 am on November 4 to 2 pm on November 5. Candidates will have to exercise web options for MDS seats as per their priority of course and colleges and allotments will be done accordingly.

KNRUHS said candidates who are allotted a seat as per their choice but if do not join, will not be eligible for exercising web-options for subsequent rounds of counselling to prevent seat blocking.

For technical help, candidates can contact: 9392685856/7842542216/9059672216 or email: tspgmed2022@gmail.com. For help on regulations: 9490585796. 8500646769 or any other issues: knrpgadmission2022@gmail.com.