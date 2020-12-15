KNRUHS: Web options process begins

By | Published: 8:22 pm 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has asked selected candidates for admissions into MBBS/BDS courses under management quota B&C (NRI) category for the year 2020-21, to exercise their web options at https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in, a press release said.

Candidates whose names were displayed in the provisional final merit list for management quota on the KNRUHS website can exercise their web options for admission from 4 pm on December 15 to 4 pm on December 17 as per the candidate’s registration and eligibility for B & C (NRI) categories.

Those who had already uploaded their documents for Management Quota and were also provisionally verified by the staff of departments concerned can also now exercise their web-options online. Details of the seat matrix for candidates were available at http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in

