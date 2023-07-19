Kohrra: This mist intensifies before being demystified

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Set in the heartland of Punjab, against a rural backdrop, ‘Kohrra’ starts off like any murder mystery: the body of a young man, with a slit throat and brutally battered face, is found in a field. It’s discovered by two teenagers indulging in surreptitious sex – interrupted by an incessantly barking dog.

The body is of an NRI bridegroom from London, Paul, who is here to get married to Veera. The mystery shrouding his death deepens as the investigation – taken up by an ageing Sub-Inspector Balbir (Suvinder Vicky) and his young protégé Garundi (Barun Sobti) – progresses. What’s more intriguing is the disappearance of Paul’s pal Liam who came along to attend the wedding.

Under pressure by superiors, the two cops have to solve the mystery and catch the culprit. And they begin, as usual, by rounding off the suspects – a local rapper Sakaar (who is also Veera’s ex-boyfriend), a small-time drug peddler, and a truck driver. But they realise soon, there’s more to the crime than meets the eye.

Navigating through forensic reports, family issues (their own as well as the victim’s), property feuds, secrets that keep surfacing, and corrupt higher officials, the duo seek to serve justice. In a village fuelled by drugs and crime, and plagued by pride and ego, battling cracks in relationships and lingering doubts, Balbir and Garundi move from despair to frustration to hope and finally the denouement.

Created by Sudip Sharma (of ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Paatal Lok’ fame), Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia, the six-episodic series is a good example of how suspenseful crime dramas can be made without unnecessary drama. The unapologetic and gritty series doesn’t lose its grip on the storyline and credit for such deft handling goes to director Randeep Jha.

Barun Sobti stands out with his sincere and amazing performance, ably supported by Suvinder. Rachel Shelley’s (of ‘Lagaan’ fame) subtle portrayal as a grief-stricken mother to Liam, yet an understanding and supportive friend to the Dhillon family, is good. Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola and Harleen Sethi do justice to their roles.

Although it begins in a much slower pace than the viewers would have liked, the series picks up pace. On the whole, the series is definitely binge-worthy.