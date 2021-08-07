Koilkonda, a fort full of adventure in Telangana

Erstwhile outpost of Qutb Shahi dynasty, Koilkonda Fort provides a unique hiking opportunity

Hyderabad: For those who love adventure, thrills and everything in nature, Koilkonda Fort, situated around 140 km from Hyderabad in Mahbubnagar district, will quench your thirst for the adrenaline rush and offer peace at the same time.

The place, which is largely deserted and is only dominated by the tweeting of birds, provides a unique hiking opportunity. To reach the top, you need to walk across a deep canyon on the west or a series of streams, if coming through east, before reaching a flight of steps that leads to the fort. It is an erstwhile outpost of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, which is perched on a hilltop.

To enter the fort, you have to cross as many as seven gates. While the first gate spots an inscription of Ibrahim Qutb Shah that dates back to 1550 and a broad chain lying on the ground, the fourth gate leads to a dilapidated palace or a royal residence.

The trail is not fit for a beginner since the path to the top is challenging. You have to pass through thorny bushes, boulders and trails that are slippery and difficult at times. The journey might be quite strenuous and adventurous at the same time. Be prepared for at least an hour’s hike.

There is also a mosque, an Idgah and a pond here. The fort also has an ‘ashurkhana’ dedicated to Bibi Fatima.

Nonetheless, the challenging hike is worth the effort. The view from the top, of the countryside, surrounding greenery, and of Koilsagar Dam will leave you amazed. The weather on the top is pleasant. You will feel like unwinding there until the end of the day and witness the beautiful sunset from the top. But, locals say that it is not safe enough to stay at the place till nightfall since the fort is completely deserted. Also, it is advisable to go here with a group and in broad daylight and when the weather is cool. Avoid visiting the place when the climate is hot. Start descending before sunset itself. Hydrate yourself throughout the hike. Mobile signals of Airtel and Jio are excellent in this area, even on the top.

Make sure you wear trekking pants or joggers. Wear trekking shoes since rocks are slippery. Take a basic first-aid kit and carry enough water bottles and snacks with you as there are no food stalls and water sources along the trek.

You can plan camping here or the water bed of the Koilsagar Dam – but only if you are expert trekkers or hikers. The condition of the road is really good and you can enjoy the ride through the countryside.

You can also visit Koilsagar Dam, located 34 km from the fort. It is a medium-sized irrigation project constructed in the period of the Nizams during 1945-48. It stretches across Peddavagu river, a minor tributary of River Krishna. The western stretch of this picturesque reservoir is surrounded by hills, making it a beautiful spot and is a treat for the eyes during sunrise and sunset. In case you love fishing don’t forget to take your fishing rods for some lovely catch.

