Kollur 2BHK: New chapter in life for Ashiya Begum, other beneficiaries

Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, I'm now the proud owner of a double-bedroom house. My family will lead a respectable life from now onwards, said Ashiya Begum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Ashiya Begum with the 2BHK document in Kollur

Sangareddy: A new chapter begins on Thursday for Ashiya Begum, a resident of Gokul Nagar in Patancheru, who was staying in a one-room rented house for over 15 years with her two children and husband Farooq. Since Farooq, an auto driver by profession, could not afford more than that, Ashiya Begum said they used to struggle a lot in the room.

“Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, I’m now the proud owner of a double-bedroom house. My family will lead a respectable life from now onwards,” she said, adding that she was allotted Flat No.107. Ashiya Begum was among the six women who received 2BHK houses on Thursday.

Kethavath Keerthi, who was among the first six lucky beneficiaries of a 2BHK flat at Kolluru, said they were living in a rented house for over 13 years. Since her husband was working as a driver, Keerthi said they were struggling to pay a rent of Rs 5,000 per month. Thanking the Chief Minister for gifting her the 2BHK flat, Keerthi said they would soon move into the new house. Keerthi was allotted Flat No. 112.

Gaddameda Renuka was the first beneficiary to receive the documents for a 2BHK flat from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Kolluru 2BHK Colony on Thursday. She was allotted Flat No.106. Renuka, a widow, was living in a rented house in Ambedkar Nagar in a rented single room with her daughter. She was working as a housemaid in several houses to eke out a livelihood. Renuka said she never imagined owning a house of her own since her meagre earnings were not sufficient to make even ends meet.

