Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to stay away from Munugode bypoll campaign

Hyderabad: Things are turning from bad to worse for the State unit of Congress as Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is not keen on campaigning for the party in the Munugode bypoll, citing lack of communication from the TPCC leadership.

“I campaigned during Dubbak and Nagarjuna Sagar by elections but there is no invitation from the party to discuss action plan for Munugode. I will not participate in any programme,” said Venkat Reddy while speaking to media persons here on Friday.

Taking serious objection to party’s public meeting at Chanduru in Munugode constituency last week, the Bhonngir MP said there were many stalwarts and seniors in the party, who can ensure the party’s victory. “It hardly requires my services” he said sarcastically.

He also found fault with TPCC president Revanth Reddy for failing to initiate action against former MLA Addanki Dayakar. “He abused me in a public meeting in the presence of senior leaders, including the TPCC president but none tried to condemn or control him,” said the Bhongir MP.

Supporting the comments made by former AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan’s on the TPCC leader while tendering his resignation to the party, he said one cannot operate the party with personal agendas.

“People, who worked against me, are welcomed into the party. I will complain about unilateral decisions being taken by the TPCC president with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.