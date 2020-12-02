Konappa promises help to kin of tiger attack victim

He handed over the ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh granted by the Forest Department to the parents of tribal girl Pasula Nirmala at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on Wednesday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa said he would lay special focus on addressing the man-animal conflict in the constituency and assured to extend all support to kin of the victims of tiger killings. He handed over the ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh granted by the Forest Department to the parents of tribal girl Pasula Nirmala at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on Wednesday.

Konappa said the killing of Nirmala (18) was unfortunate and the hapless tribals were bearing the brunt of tiger attacks. The MLA recalled that he had created awareness among the rural folk over forest conservation and protection of tigers. He also assured to extend additional financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the girl’s kin soon.

The legislator further promised to get more monetary aid to the family after speaking to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said the incident was already brought to Rao’s notice and underlined the need to increase compensation. He stated that a job would be provided to the elder brother of Nirmala and Annam Chakravarthy who brought the body of the girl from the jaws of the big cat.

The MLA promised to extend all help to the villagers till the killer tiger was trapped. He instructed the officials of the Forest Department to supply masks to divert the attention of the carnivore. He also suggested to the parents of the girl to deposit the monetary aid in a bank and utilise the sum later for performing the wedding of their daughters.

Konappa also interacted with the authorities to learn about measures being taken by them to tackle the man-animal conflict in Sirpur (T) constituency. He stressed the need to chalk out an action plan to prevent further loss of human lives.

District Forest Officer S Shantharam, Penchikalpet Forest Range Officer S Venugopal, wildlife expert of Imran Siddiqui, mandal parishad president Jajimogga Srinivas and sarpanch Upasi Sanjeev were present.

