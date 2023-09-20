Konaraopet police seize 80 countrymade bombs

Rajalingam’s family was using countrymade bombs to hunt wild animals. Police arrested Rajalingam and four of his family members.

09:25 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Rajanna Sircilla: Police seized 80 country-made bombs from a house in Konaraopet on Wednesday.

According to Chandurthi CI Kiran Kumar, based on reliable information, cops checked the house of one Pittala Rajalingam and found the 80 country-made bombs. Besides bombs, 10 kilograms of material used for the preparation of bombs was also recovered.

