Hailstorm damages crops in Nizamabad, Sircilla dists

Hailstorm destroyed paddy in large areas in Sirikonda, Dharpally, Dichpalli and Indalwai mandals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: Standing crops ready for harvest were damaged due to the hailstorm in many mandals of Nizamabad and Sircilla districts on Saturday.

According to reports, the hailstorm destroyed paddy in large areas in Sirikonda, Dharpally, Dichpalli and Indalwai mandals.

Standing crops ready for harvest were damaged in Kondur, Pothanur, Chinavalgat, Sirikonda, Talavamudu, Pandimadugu and Cheemanpally villages of the Sirikonda mandal.

Even in Veernapally mandal of the Rajanna Sircilla district hailstorm created havoc and damaged standing crops, especially paddy. According to reports the crops were supposed to be harvested in the next five days. Large hailstones rained in the district causing extensive losses to the crops.