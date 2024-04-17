ECI issues notice to KCR over Sircilla press conference remarks

The Commission asked him to explain his stand in respect of his remarks by 11 am on April 18, failing which it would take appropriate action.

By IANS Updated On - 17 April 2024, 12:29 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao over his alleged “derogatory” remarks against the Congress Party at a press conference in Sircilla recently.

Citing a complaint of TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan, the ECI stated that the former Chief Minister violated the Model Code of Conduct at the press meet in Sircilla on April 5 while criticising the Congress party. Niranjan alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao made “vulgar, derogatory and objectionable” allegations against the Congress party.

The Commission also pointed out that it had issued several advisories and instructions to Chandrashekhar Rao even earlier regarding his speech and cited instances since the 2019 General Elections. “The unverified allegations and derogatory remarks made by you pose risk a risk of maligning the image of the opposition party/leader and to disturb level playing field amid ongoing election process in Telangana,” the ECI stated.