Kondagattu teems with devotees on Hanuman Jayanthi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Jagtial: Kondagattu wore a saffron color as a huge number of devotees thronged Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu on the occasion of Hanuman Pedda Jayanthi on Wednesday.

A huge number of pilgrims from different parts of the state as well as adjacent states thronged the shrine and temple premises were reverberated with Jai Hanuman and Jai Sree Ram slogans.

Devotees especially those on Hanuman diksha began reaching the shrine right from Tuesday night. While a majority of diksha persons reached the Kondagattu in private and public vehilces, some of them, who had decided to reach the temple on foot, were seen walking by tying clothes to their feet in the wake of scorching heat weather conditions.

They dropped the diksha after taking holy bath in the temple tank and returning back after having darshan of the presiding deity.

A three-day Hanuman Pedda Jayanthi celebration was started in Kondagattu on Monday. The turnout of pilgrims was in big numbers right from day one since devotees were not allowed to take part in Jayanthi celebrations during the last two years following Covid pandemic. Temple authorities have also made elaborate arrangements for Jayanthi.