Peddapalli Collector wants to treat girls equally with boys

Stating that not to impose restrictions on girls’ food habits, Collector Muzammil Khan said that women should be treated equally in education, food and financial issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 07:39 PM

Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan taking photograph along woth the girl students while participting in GEM-2024 interaction session held in NTPC on Friday.

Peddapalli: Collector Muzammil Khan emphasized the need to treat girls equally with boys and encourage them to develop on all fronts. Instead of confining them to a few sectors, the girls should be encouraged on all fronts including sports, Army and others. Stating that not to impose restrictions on girls’ food habits, he said that women should be treated equally in education, food and financial issues.

The entire family would benefit if a girl was educated. Moreover, the development of the country was possible with the empowerment of girls. Development was not possible without taking part in the workforce by the women, who constituted half of the country’s population, the collector opined. Collector interacted with the GEM-2024 girls at Kakatiya Function Hall, NTPC on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that education, financial Independence and confidence are the key to empowerment. Education was the first step towards empowerment. Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam and Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu said that the power of knowledge, skills, and self-belief that NTPC aims to impart during this workshop was the key to unlocking a future where every girl can realize her full potential.

On this occasion, Collector felicitated GEM-2019 batch girls J Sahashra and B Akshara for scoring 9.8 GPA and 9.7 GPA respectively in Class X. Girls of GEM-2024 showed their skills through various performances like dance, yoga, karate, songs and speeches. All GMs, HODs, senior members of DMS, representatives of union and Associations, SC/ST Association, employees and their family members, GEM participants and their parents were also present at the event.