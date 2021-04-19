Korutla-based organisation’s yeoman service in Covid times

Korutla-based youth organisation comes forward to perform last rites of Covid victims

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Jagtial: Leave alone performing final rites, family members and relatives of people who died of Covid-19 are not even ready to touch the bodies.

With the people not coming forward to take bodies of their near ones from hospitals, there have been incidents of village sarpanches and other organisations performing the last rites of covid patients.

Under these circumstances, Bilalpura New Youth Welfare Society, a Korutla-based voluntary organisation, is providing yeomen service in performing the last rites of people who died of Covid-19.

Despite fasting observed during the holy month of Ramzan, the Muslim youth are displaying their humanity, performing the final rites free of cost and following the traditional customs of the deceased.

So far, they have performed final rites of 78 persons in Korutla, Metpalli and surrounding areas in the last one year. They cremated six bodies on Monday alone and 17 cremations in the last fortnight. Since the virus was rampant in this area, about 10 persons are dying every day.

Impressed by the social service being done by the youth, several philanthropists are coming forward to help them by arranging PPE kits and others support.

While local MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao has arranged 50 PPE kits, 100 kits were provided by the people settled in gulf countries and 20 kits by others, said Mohammed Muneer, member of the group.

“Everybody has to die one day and we decided that we have to perform the last rites of the deceased on humanitarian grounds” he said philosophically when asked what prompted them to perform final rites of covid patients.

Covid claims two lives of family

Mancherial: Covid-19 continues to cause tragedy to many families. In the latest instance, the virus claimed the life of a person whose wife committed suicide at Hanumanbasti in Bellampalli town on Monday.

Sources said that the patient, Suddala Mondaiah, 65-year-old native of Hanuman Basti. His wife Jalaja resorted to the drastic step as she was depressed after she and her daughter-in-law tested positive for Covid-19 on April 14. Mondaiah succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment in a hospital of Hyderabad early morning of Monday.

Mondaiah’s daughter-in-law recovered from the disease a few days back. A week ago, a man and his son who were infected by the virus died undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial town. They belonged to Mancherial headquarters.

