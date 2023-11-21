Kotha Prabhakar Reddy returns to campaign after attack

BRS Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prbhakar Reddy is participating in his first eelction campaign on Tuesday at Doulthabad in Dubbaka Constituency after attack on him on October 30.

Siddipet: Twenty-two days after the attack on him, Medak MP and Dubbak BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy returned to the arena on Tuesday.

Reddy was stabbed by on October 30 at Surampalli in Doulathabad Mandal. On Tuesday, he addressed the gathering for a brief while during BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow in Doulathabad. He thanked the BRS cadre of Dubbak for taking the responsibility of the campaign on their shoulders in his absence. Each and every BRS cadre in the constituency had worked as if they were contesting in the election, he said.

Asking the BRS cadre of Dubbak to gift the constituency to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Prabhakar Reddy said he had came into politics for social service, and not to gain anything personally. Stating that his life was an open book for everyone to read, Reddy said the Opposition had conspired the attack on him because they could not face him in the election.