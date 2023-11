Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy files nomination from Dubbak

Dubbak BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was in hospital after being stabbed by a man at Surampally in Doulthabad on October 30 while electioneering

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:36 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Medak MP Kotha Prabkhar Reddy filed his nomination from Dubbak on Thursday. Prabhakar Reddy has arrived at the RO office in an ambulance.

He was in hospital after being stabbed by a man at Surampally in Doulthabad on October 30 while electioneering. He is stable now and recovering quickly, his followers said.

