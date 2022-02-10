Kothagudem: 20 kg ganja seized, six arrested

Kothagudem: Police seized ganja worth Rs 4 lakh and arrested six persons at Bhadrachalam in the district on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohit Raj informed that the town SI Madhu while inspecting vehicles with his staff under the supervision of CI, T Swamy near forest check post found four men moving suspiciously in an auto rickshaw and two on a motorbike.

When the police stopped and checked the vehicles they found 20 kg of marijuana in their possession. The accused were identified as Badawath Krishna of Maripada Bungalow in Mahabubabad district, Banoth Tarun, Nargoni Sai Yadav, Nunavat Raju, Challa Upendra and Gollori Suresh of Sarapaka village in Kothagudem district.

They were smuggling cannabis from Palagadda to Jalna in Maharashtra. Krishna and Tarun were booked in ganja smuggling cases in the past, the ASP said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .