Five teams formed for Operation Smile special drive in Kothagudem

As part of program, children under the age of 14, street children should be rescued and taken to the rescue home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Dr. Vineeth G speaking at a coordination meeting on Operation Smile in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: As part of month-long ‘Operation Smile’ IX special drive five special teams have been formed in the district, informed Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

He held a coordination meeting with district child welfare officers, Labour Department, Child Welfare Committee and police teams as part of Operation Smile IX in Kothagudem on Friday. Every year in the month of January, street children were rescued and taken to the rescue home through Operation Smile, he said.

As part of Operation Smile, children under the age of 14, street children should be rescued and taken to the rescue home. The department would provide necessary staff and facilities to rescue the children, who were oppressed due to financial and other reasons, the SP said.

Discussions took place on how to protect children at the meeting. DCRB DSP Nandiram, SHE Team CI Venkateshwarlu, SI Ramadevi, District Welfare Officer Lenina Swarnalatha, Child Welfare Committee members Ambedkar, Sadiq Pasha, Sumitra Devi, District Child Protection Officer Hari Kumari, legal officer Shiva Kumari and others were present.