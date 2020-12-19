Kothagudem: Activists seek action against headmaster

Government Primary School headmaster was accused of sexually abusing six girls of the school in Kothagudem

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Kothagudem: Women and students organisations’ took out a protest rally here on Saturday demanding stringent action against a government Primary School headmaster accused of sexually abusing six girls of the school in Kothagudem.

The SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee member, Mandapalli Uma, Laxmidevipalli ZPTC, M Vasantha, MPTC, M Sirisha, PDSU leader K Manju, activists Konda Jampanna, Shiva and others have joined the protest.

They met the DRO, Ashok Chakravarthy and submitted a memorandum demanding justice to the victims and their family members. They wanted serious punishment to the accused Dodda Sunil, the headmaster of Government Primary School at Chintavarre in Laxmidevipally in the district and 18 teachers who held a panchayat in support of the accused.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Uma wanted the headmaster and the teachers dismissed immediately for their alleged support to the accused who committed a heinous crime. Action has to be initiated against the concerned MEO as he failed to report the incident to officials, she said.

