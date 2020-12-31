Kothagudem ASP appeals to Maoists to quit violence

In a statement here, he said the naxals, in the guise of Maoist ideology, have been exploiting tribals and putting their lives at risk

Kothagudem: Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), V Tirupathi on Thursday appealed to activists of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party to surrender to the police and join the mainstream.

In a statement here, he said the naxals, in the guise of Maoist ideology, have been exploiting tribals and putting their lives at risk. Adivasis and their hamlets were now witnessing development, but at many places because of naxal activities the development works were being affected.

Tirupathi told the Maoists that they have achieved nothing with their armed struggle so far and they would not achieve anything in the future either. Hence, the naxals should quit violence and join their family members who were waiting for them, he said.

The State government would extend required support to surrendered Maoists and would withdraw criminal cases booked against them, the official noted.

Meanwhile, police arrested a Maoist militia member at Parnasala area near Bhadrachalam on Thursday. According to Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) S Ravi Kumar, a police team on patrolling duty spotted a person moving suspiciously and took him into custody.

During questioning, he revealed his identity as Ravva Ungaiah of Cherla in the district and confessed that he was working as the militia member since 2017. Following the orders from Maoist leaders he came to Parnasala to display Maoist posters.

