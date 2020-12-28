Kothagudem: Body of the youth drowned in Godavari found

S Vijay who works in a private company in Hyderabad visited Bhadrachalam along with his friends and drowned in the river while taking bath in it on Sunday

Kothagudem: The body of a private employee who drowned in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam was traced out at Burghampahad in the district on Monday.

The deceased man, S Vijay (27), who works in a private company in Hyderabad visited Bhadrachalam along with his friends and drowned in the river while taking bath in it on Sunday. Vijay hails from Sircilla in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The police engaged expert swimmers to fish out the body until evening hours, but in vain. The search operation was resumed during early hours on Monday and after a few hours of search the body was found near an abandoned sand reach, Inspector of Police, T Swamy told Telangana Today.

The parents of the deceased youth were informed about the incident and they have arrived at Bhadrachalam on Sunday night. The body would be handed over to them after conducting postmortem, he added.

