Kothagudem: Centre obstructing Sitarama Project works, says Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Kothagudem: The BJP-led Central government is obstructing the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) execution in the district, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Monday.

Lashing out at the Centre for its discriminatory approach towards Telangana, the minister said the Centre was not releasing funds due to the State and said the Telangana government should seek permissions for the under construction Sita Rama Project once again.

Speaking to the media at Manugur in the district, Ajay Kumar said the State government had taken up the SRLIP to create a new ayacut of around 6.74 lakh acres, to stabilise and supply irrigation water to fields under the Nagarjunasagar left canal ayacut. The government had obtained necessary permissions for the project from the union Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Ministry of Water Resources. But the Centre was insisting on obtaining environment clearance again for SRLIP along with the Sitamma Sagar project. This was nothing but vindictive and totally wrong action, the minister said.

Despite the non-cooperation from the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was initiating measures for development of remote agency areas in the State. Even smaller towns have become growth centres under the rule of the TRS government. The Chief Minister sanctioned a Rs.100 crore-Special Development Fund for Pinapaka Assembly constituency, besides DMFT funds worth Rs.46 crore for all round development of the constituency, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister along with Government Whip, MLA Rega Kantha Rao laid the foundation stones for different works worth Rs 8.01 crore at different places in the constituency. He assured that Manugur RTC depot would be modernised and a new bus stand would be built with Rs.4 crore.

Referring to the coming general elections Ajay Kumar asserted that TRS party was going to win ten out of ten Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district. District Library chairman D Rajender, district Collector Anudeep D and others were present.