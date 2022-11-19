Telangana at the forefront in child rights protection: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

(Minister P Ajay Kumar released a wall poster on State government's initiatives for child rights protection in Khammam on Saturday)

Khammam: The TRS government was at the forefront in the protection of child rights, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Unlike any other State in the country, Bala Raksha Bhavans and 1098 Bala Rakshak vehicles provided for the protection of children besides establishing She Teams for the safety of girl children, the minister said.

Ajay Kumar took part in Child Rights Week celebrations organised here on Saturday by Society for Community Participation and Education in Rural Development (SCOPE-RD) and Childline-1098 and released a wall poster on the State government’s initiatives for child rights protection.

Because of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes child marriages have come down drastically in the State. Soon girl’s hostels in Khammam would be inspected and steps would be taken to improve facilities in the hostels, the minister said.

TS Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) member Y Brundadhar Rao stated that protecting child rights was everyone’s responsibility and Khammam district was ahead of districts in that regard while SCOPE-RD ML Prasad said that the government was extending support for child rights protection.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar inaugurated Basti Dawakhanas in 8th and 15th municipal divisions in the city. He said that the government had started Basti Dawakhanas in the colonies to ensure that health services were accessible to the poor.

An expert MBBS doctor, staff nurse and other staff would be available to offer medical services free of charge to the patients at the dawakhanas along with all kinds of medicines. All types of medical tests would be done free of cost in the clinics through Telangana Diagnostic Hub, he said.

Mayor P Neeraja, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, district Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and DM &HO Dr. B Malathi were present.