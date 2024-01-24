Kothagudem: Chetana Foundation extends helping hand to disable woman

The donation was made by the foundation member Shweta Siddanahalli
Kothagudem: Chetana Foundation extended livelihood support to a poor disabled woman K Swaroopa by donating Rs 15,000 to set up a groceries store.
The donation was made by the foundation member Shweta Siddanahalli. CPI district secretary Shabir Pasha and ward councillor Amani inaugurated the store at Durajan Basthi in the town on Wednesday.
Pasha lauded the services of the foundation which provided tricycles to the disabled, artificial limbs to those who have lost their arms and legs in accidents, automatic sewing missions to enable the disabled to become self-employed
Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) founder president Sathish Gundapuneni, VJAC convener Kati Nageswara Rao and TVPS general secretary Medi Praveen Kumar were present.