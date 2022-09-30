Complete ST badli workers recruitment early, Tribal body asks SCCL

Kothagudem: Singareni Tribal Employees Association leaders have appealed to the SCCL management to complete the process of filling of 665 tribal badli workers vacancies.

In a statement here on Friday, the association president Banoth Karna, honorary president Golla Ramesh, leaders G Kodandaram and Esala Venkataswamy said that out of the 665 posts, 315 candidates were given appointment orders and were in VTC training.

For the remaining posts, another 150 candidates who were appointed in the second batch have been waiting for the VTC training since a month after completing their medical examinations. The remaining 200 candidates were waiting for appointments in the third batch.

Justice should be done to the candidates who failed in the pre-employment medical tests and the recruitment process which started in June has to be completed at the earliest, said Ramesh.

It might be noted that the SCCL has conducted a written test for the badli worker (external) posts in June, 2018. The results were announced on May 6, 2022 and certificates verification was started in June.