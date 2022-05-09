Kothagudem Collector comes to rescue of elderly man abandoned by his sons

Officials shifted an elderly man abandoned by his sons to an orphanage in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has come to the rescue of an elderly man abandoned by his sons and ensured shelter to the elder. The elderly man, Kasra Venkaiah of Garibpet village in Kothagudem mandal was in tears before the Collector at the grievance cell meeting here on Monday complaining that his two sons sold his sheep and kicked him out of the house and were also beating him.

Moved at the plight of Venkaiah the Collector consoled the distressed elder and told him to be brave while assuring him to provide shelter. The Collector directed Chunchupalli tahsildar and RDO to immediately summon his sons and take steps to ensure that they took care of their father.

Durishetty also instructed the District Welfare Officer Varalakshmi to provide him with accommodation in any old age home until his problem was resolved. The RDO was directed to take action against Venkaiah’s two sons under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act for subjecting their father to difficulties in old age.

Varalakshmi gave new clothes to Venkaiah and admitted him to the local Jyothi orphanage. The Collector appreciated Varalakshmi and staff Vara Prasad for immediately shifting the elder man to the orphanage shelter and told them to look after his wellbeing.

