Kothagudem Collector inspects polling stations and inter-State check posts

The Collector later held a review meeting with the sectoral officers and nodal officers. She directed the officials to complete basic facilities like drinking water, electricity, toilets and ramps in all the polling centers within 10 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected polling stations and inter-State check posts in Aswaraopet (ST) constituency in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: The District Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected the polling stations and inter-State check posts in Aswaraopet (ST) constituency in the district on Tuesday.

The Collector later held a review meeting with the sectoral officers and nodal officers. She directed the officials to complete basic facilities like drinking water, electricity, toilets and ramps in all the polling centers within 10 days.

Dr. Ala told officials in election duty to conduct surprise checks at the inter-State check posts to control illegal transportation of liquor, cash and drugs like ganja. Static surveillance teams have to be available for 24 hours surveillance.

At a meeting with the returning and sectoral officers the Collector suggested that all officers must visit the polling stations and follow the guidelines of the Election Commission and election code of conduct. No officer should leave the working place without prior permission of the Returning Officer. Control rooms at all RO offices have to be established, she noted.

Mana Ooru Mana Badi works

Dr. Ala who inspected Mana Ooru Mana Badi works at local school and expressed anger that though the works were incomplete; reports were submitted stating the works were complete. According to the reports submitted the works have to be completed within the next 10 days, if the works were not completed within the time, strict action would be taken, she warned.

Additional Collector Rambabu, DSP Venkatesh and others were present.