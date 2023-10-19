Set up EVM strong rooms with tight security, Collector tells officials

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has directed the election officials to set up strong rooms at all Assembly constituencies’ headquarters to store EVMs for the Assembly elections.

Published Date - 05:29 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

The Collector informed that the first round of EVMs randomisation would be completed on October 20 and the EVMs would be dispatched to all the constituencies on October 21. CCTV cameras have to be installed besides ensuring tight security at strong rooms, she said.

Dr. Ala held a video conference with the returning officers, election model code of conduct nodal officers and assistant returning officers. She told them to inspect every polling station under their limits and address gaps in terms of required infrastructure.

Supply of safe drinking water and electricity, availability of toilets, ramps and wheelchairs for persons with disabilities (PwDs) should be ensured at all polling stations. False reports should not be given on the facilities; the Collector said adding that she found shortcomings at polling stations during her visits.

Proposals for arranging vehicles for the election process and for the transportation of PwDs locally have to be submitted. Route maps have to be prepared to reach polling stations in times of emergency along with an effective communication plan, Dr. Ala suggested.

Wherever the voting percentage was less Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities have to be conducted with special focus on industries and educational institutions, she added.