Kothagudem: Ten check posts set up to prevent illegal sand smuggling

Kothagudem Collector directed the officials to monitor the check posts regularly and submit weekly reports

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 08:11 PM

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has initiated measures to prevent illegal mining and transportation of sand and minerals in the district. Ten check posts have been set up in different mandals in the district to curb illegal sand transportation to the neighbouring States and the districts. Staff has been drafted for maintaining round the clock vigilance.

The check posts have been set up at Bayyaram cross roads and Duginepalli in Pinapaka mandal, Ambedkar Centre and Ramanujavaram in Manugur mandal, Morampalli Banjara in Burgampahad mandal, bridge point in Bhadrachalam mandal, Laxminagaram main road and Turubaka bridge point in Dummugudem mandal, near Satyanarayanapuram PACS and old Cherla Pusuguppa in Cherla mandal. Revenue Divisional Officers of Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam have been appointed as nodal officers to prevent sand/gravel smuggling in coordination with police, forest, transport, mining and TSMDC officers. The Collector directed the officials to monitor the above check posts regularly and submit weekly reports.

Following news reports about the illegal transportation of sand from river Godavari and its tributaries and sand vehicles of neighbouring states passing through the district during late night hours district level sand monitoring committee was held on February 17 with concerned officials.

Joint inspection teams with revenue, police and mining departments along with RTO have been formed to prevent illegal transportation of sand and gravel. Collector Dr. Ala directed tahsildars, MVIs, SHOs and FROs to keep a vigil at illegal sand bearing points and if any illegal transportation of sand was found case should be registered and impose penalty as per Mining and WALTA Acts.