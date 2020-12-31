Kothagudem: Five-member committee to probe sexual abuse of minor girls

The Ministers interacted with the family members of the victims at the District Collectorate here on Wednesday and assured them of all possible help from the State government

Kothagudem: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed anguish over the incident of sexual abuse of five minor girls at Chintavarre village of Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district. The Ministers interacted with the family members of the victims at the District Collectorate here on Wednesday and assured them of all possible help from the State government. They handed over a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each family on behalf of the government.

Ajay Kumar, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy offered an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 50,000 to each family) as immediate assistance from their own pocket. Similarly, MLAs Vanama Venkateswar Rao and B Haripriya have offered Rs one lakh each to the five families. Speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar said the High Court would be asked to set up a fast track court to ensure speedy justice to the victims of sexual abuse.

He further said that a five-member inquiry committee headed by Superintendent of Police will probe into the matter. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had sought immediate measures to boost the morale of the affected families and the girls. The parents of the girls have consented to lodge their children at Balala Sadhan to help them come out of the trauma caused by the incident, he said. The ITDA officials were directed to provide fully subsidised essential commodities to the victims’ families and the Collector was asked to submit a report suggesting measures to prevent such incidents in the future, he noted.

Satyavathi Rathod said the accused, Dodda Sunil Kumar, headmaster of Government Primary School, had already been suspended. “In order to protect the privacy of the families, we did not visit the village and met them at the collectorate,” she said, and appealed to the media to ensure that they too safeguard the families’ privacy.

MLAs Venkateswar Rao and Kantha Rao advised the opposition parties not to politicise the issue. ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, Women and Child Welfare Commissioner D Divya, Collector MV Reddy, ITDA PO, P Gowtham and others were present.

