Kothagudem: Forest officials accused of thrashing Adivasi women

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Kothagudem: An incident of forest officials thrashing Adivasi women of Bendalapadu and Yerrabodu habitations in Chandrugonda mandal in the district came to light late.

In a complaint lodged with Chandrugonda police station on Saturday Adivasis complained that the local forest range officer and beat officers have beaten them up with belts and lathis for cultivating Podu lands.

The victims, Ravva Jogi, Ravva Idime, Sode Shanthi, Sodi Sukudi and Ravva Bime alleged that when they were engaged in sowing cotton seeds in a Podu land, the forest officials came to the field and obstructed the sowing activity while hurling invectives and thrashing them.

A two-year-old child of Jogi was pushed down by the forest officials causing minor injuries, they noted and wanted the police to take action against the forest officials.