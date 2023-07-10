Kothagudem: Four fake naxals arrested in Cherla

Police have arrested four fake naxals resorting to extortion using a toy pistol at Cherla in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Police have arrested four fake naxals resorting to extortion using a toy pistol at Cherla in the district on Monday.

Cherla CI B Ashok in a statement informed that an amount of Rs 2,370 and the toy pistol were seized from the accused, Shyamala Radhakrishna, S Jalandhar, S Naveen and Tellam Santhosh of Cherla mandal.

He appealed to the public and businessmen to inform police if anyone tried to extort money from them. The police would take action against such extortionists, he said.

