Kothagudem: Four sentenced to jail for failing to take care of their mother

Principal Assistant Sessions Judge G Bhanumathi sentenced four persons to one year of imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each for failing to take care of their mother

Kothagudem: Principal Assistant Sessions Judge G Bhanumathi on Monday sentenced four persons to one year of imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each for failing to take care of their mother.

A widow, Kandimalla Sarojanamma (80) of Mondikunta village in Aswapuram mandal in the district had staged a protest at Mondikunta gram panchayat office on August 10, 2016 complaining that her five sons neglected her and not provided her with food and shelter. She fell unconscious the next day evening and died while undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Based on a complaint by the gram panchayat secretary, Pasupuleti Krishna on Aug 12, Aswapuram SI, P Santhosh filed an FIR and submitted a charge sheet to the court. Of the five accused, Kandimalla Ashok Reddy died while the case was under trial in the court. After the examination of 16 witnesses in the court, the court found Sarojanamma’s sons guilty and sentenced the remaining four, K Sudhakar Reddy, K Krishna Reddy, K Venkata Reddy and K Sekhar Reddy to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each.

