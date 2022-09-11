Kothagudem: Irrigation projects overflowing with torrential rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

(Officials lifted 15 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem district to discharge excess water on Sunday) Irrigation projects in the district kept overflowing on Sunday due to heavy rains for the past few days

Kothagudem: Irrigation projects in the district kept overflowing on Sunday due to heavy rains for the past few days, even as water level in River Godavari started increasing slowly at Bhadrachalam.

With the torrential rains lashing out many parts in Telangana and upper catchment of Godavari, the water level in the river on Sunday reached 30.6 feet at Bhadrachalam Pushkar Ghat. The water level was expected to rise further with continuous rainfall.

Also Read Incessant rains: Water bodies receiving huge inflows in Telangana

Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla mandal has been receiving huge inflows as a result officials have lifted 15 gates for free flow to discharge 77, 727 cusecs of excess water downstream at 4pm. The project’s FRL was 74 metre and current water level was 72.30 metre.

Coal production in SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem and Khammam districts has been affected with inundation in coal bed and haulage roads turning slippery. Removal of overburden and coal production in Yellandu, Kothagudem, Manugur and Sathupalli areas came to a halt.

Following heavy flooding in Edullavagu stream in Sujatha Nagar mandal in the district, a part of a low lying bridge across the stream sunk into the stream’s bed cutting off transportation to nine villages in the mandal. Public was cautioned not to travel on the bridge.

During the past 24-hours, many mandals in the district witnessed light to heavy rainfall. A rainfall of 7.6 cm was recorded in Pinapaka mandal, 6 cm in Dummugudem, 5.8 cm in Aswapuram, 4.6 cm in Manugur while 10 mandals received above 10mm rainfall.

In Sathupalli of Khammam district a rainfall of 5.8 cm, in Yerrupalem 6.5 cm rainfall was recorded while 13 mandals received moderate rainfall in the past 24-hours, officials informed.