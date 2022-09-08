Kothagudem: Maoist Damodar’s wife Rajitha arrested by police

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:20 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

SP Dr. Vineeth G produced Maoists Rajitha and Dhani before the media in Kothagudem on Thursday. Rajitha, of Mulakanapalle village Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district, was caught along with a dalam member Madvi Dhani of Dabbapadu in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State.

Kothagudem: Police have arrested the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Cherla area committee member Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha and a dalam member Madvi Dhani and seized explosive material from them.

Rajitha, of Mulakanapalle village Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district, was involved in the killing of Kurnapalli deputy sarpanch Irpa Ramudu on August 30. She was caught along with a dalam member Madvi Dhani of Dabbapadu in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State.

Producing the arrested Maoists before the media here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that they were caught in Kurnapalli-Bodanelli forests in Cherla mandal in the district during combing operations on Wednesday. Some other naxals escaped.

During interrogation Rajitha and Dhani have given the details of all the naxal cadres who entered Telangana State and Maoist sympathisers. They also gave the details of people’s organisations helping the naxals and internal differences in the Maoist party, SP said.

Rajitha confessed to the police the crimes she committed at the directions of the top leadership, which she said, was harassing the lower cadres and forcing minor boys and girls to join the Maoists. Many cadres who wanted to quit the party were being forced to remain in the party.

Maoist Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju Division Committee secretary Azad used to compel Rajitha to commit more crimes because she was the wife of Maoist leader Damodar. Azad wanted to replace the Maoist leader Haribhushan by overriding Damodar and used Rajitha as a tool for that.

According to Rajitha’s confession, Azad used to misbehave with women cadres and since he was not a tribal he failed to understand tribal’s problems and used to attack and kill them. Deputy sarpanch Ramudu was killed without holding a people’s court.

Those helping the Maoists have to surrender to police voluntarily otherwise serious action would be taken against them, SP Dr. Vineeth warned. If any naxal wanted to surrender he or she could contact the nearest police station, the SP office or through their relatives, he said.

Police seized 20 gelatin sticks, cordex wire and revolutionary literature from the arrested Maoists, who planned to plant landmines in the forests targeting the police. It might be noted that Azad in a statement on Wednesday demanded police to produce Rajitha before the court.