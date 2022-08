Maoist woman leader surrenders in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Paderu: Woman leader of Maoist party Podiam Jogamma alias Ritika surrendered to the police here on Saturday. A native of Salibudava village of Etapaka mandal here in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, she carried Rs. One lakh reward on her head.

According to Officer on Special Duty Krishnakant, Jogamma was involved in the exchange of fire against the police in Chattisgarh last year where 22 police personnel and three Maoists were killed.