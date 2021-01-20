Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao helps 25 street dwellers find home

As many as 25 street dwellers and orphans living on the pavements were rescued in Kothagudem and Paloncha towns recently, Annam Foundation founder Annam Srinivas Rao told ‘Telangana Today’.

Kothagudem: In a Good Samaritan act, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao has come to the rescue of the destitute in the town and shifted them to an orphanage run by Annam Foundation in Khammam.

The foundation approached the MLA seeking his help to save the street dwellers living in wretched conditions without proper food and hygiene. Venkateswar Rao readily agreed and joined the foundation in helping the street dwellers, who beg to feed themselves, lead a better life.

The MLA and Srinivas Rao, along with the foundation’s volunteers, interacted with street dwellers at the Kothagudem RTC bus stand area, Telangana Thalli centre at Paloncha and other places and convinced them to take shelter at the Khammam orphanage.

Venkateswar Rao told them that they would be given good food and shelter and their health would be taken care of at the orphanage. He took them to his residence at Old Paloncha where he offered them lunch before sending them to Khammam by bearing their travel expenses.

Srinivas Rao expressed his happiness at the MLA’s humanitarian act while Venkateswar Rao said: “There is immense happiness in helping the poor, and I am happy for helping the destitute lead a healthy life.”

Among those rescued on Friday, some had been living on the pavements for the past 15 to 20 years. A mentally ill woman, Rajeshwari, found at Telangana Thalli statue area at Paloncha, was a post-graduate, Srinivas Rao said.

Social activist K Venugopal, the foundation’s volunteers Ravi, Suresh, Krishna, Devisri and Uma were present.

