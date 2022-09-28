Kothagudem: Musalimadugu residents remember Mahesh Babu’s mother

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Ancestral home of Mahesh Babus mother, Indira Devi at Musalimadugu village of Burgampad mandal in Kothagudem district. The residents of the village condoled the death of Indira Devi and paid homage to her.

Kothagudem: A pall of gloom descended on Musalimadugu village of Burgampad mandal in the district following the demise of actor Mahesh Babu‘s mother and wife of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, Indira Devi, on Wednesday.

She hailed from the village and still had ancestral properties in the village. The residents of the village condoled the death of Indira Devi and paid homage to her. Speaking to the media, a close associate of her family, Narayana, said she used to take proper care of the poor in the village.

He informed that Indira Devi used to present new clothes to the newlywed couples of the village, besides supporting them financially. It was very sad that such a kind woman had passed away, Narayana said.