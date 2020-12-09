Kothagudem nominated for Skoch award

The Collector, during a recent video conference with the Skoch authorities, explained the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Kothagudem: Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been nominated for Skoch award in ‘Excellence in Response to Covid-19’ category for the current year, District Collector M V Reddy said on Wednesday.

The district has been selected for the nomination by the Skoch committee led by its chairman Deepak Dunjal after presentation of a documentary made on project ‘Mission Bhadram Bhadradri’, he said.

The Collector, during a recent video conference with the Skoch authorities, explained the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The Skoch committee members appreciated the district administration for the Covid-19 control measures presented in the documentary. During the lockdown period, zero cases were reported for nine weeks after the first case was reported in March third week.

The district administration has been conscious about the second wave of Covid-19, and activities like awareness meetings, review and assessment of current situation have been taken up, Reddy said.

