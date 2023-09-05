Kothagudem: Phone call on railway track costs both legs for Odisha labourer

A migrant labourer who was engrossed in a telephonic conversation while lying down on a railway track lost his legs after a goods train passed over his legs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:47 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

A migrant labourer who was engrossed in a telephonic conversation while lying down on a railway track lost his legs after a goods train passed over his legs

Kothagudem: A migrant labourer who was engrossed in a telephonic conversation while lying down on a railway track lost his legs after a goods train passed over his legs.

It was said that the labourer Sodi Bhima of Kothamateri village in Malkangiri district of Odisha was living at Gangabishan Basti in Kothagudem town and works as a daily labourer. On Monday he chose the railway track to relax and engage in the conversation as rail traffic was low on the track.

But as he was talking over the mobile phone a goods train passed on the track severing one of his legs. As he cried for help, locals rushed to his rescue and informed the One Town police, who along with government railway police reached the spot and shifted him to Government General Hospital.

The doctors at the hospital amputated his other leg which was crushed in the incident and suggested shifting him to Hyderabad for better treatment. But as requested by Bhima he was shifted to his native district Malkangiri.

Also Read Telangana: Two girl students attempt suicide in Nalgonda