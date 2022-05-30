Kothagudem: Special pujas at Bhadradri Temple on June 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

File Photo

Kothagudem: Special pujas will be performed at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam in the district marking Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

The temple Executive Officer B Shivaji in a statement on Monday informed that ”Sudarshana Homam” will be performed along with ”Suvarna Pushparcharna” to the presiding deities at the temple seeking divine intervention for the well being of the State and people.

