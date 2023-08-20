Kothagudem: Srinivasa Rao launches ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Gadala’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Kothagudem: Director of Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao launched a public interaction programme ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Gadala’ here on Sunday.

He launched the programme in the 23rd municipal ward after performing prayers at Santhoshi Matha Temple with an objective of reaching out to the public to learn about their issues and to prepare a development manifesto.

The programme was launched in view of Dr. Srinivasa Rao’s recent announcement about his desire to enter into electoral politics. People welcomed him into their houses while some women and girls offered ‘harati’ and shared their personal and common issues.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao called on Dr. Alluri Nagaraju at Gayatri Hospital and took his blessings. He was accompanied by GSR Yuva Sena members, youths and women.

Paloncha PACS vice chairman Kampelli Kanakesh Patel and several GSR trust members were present.