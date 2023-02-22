Kothagudem: Twins Day celebrated at DAV Model School at Paloncha

As many as 18 pairs of twins, both girls and boys, studying in Class One to 10, took part in the celebrations wearing twinning dresses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Twins Day celebrated grandly at DAV Model School, KTPS Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Twins Day was celebrated in a grand manner at the DAV Model School, KTPS Paloncha in the district on Wednesday.

As many as 18 pairs of twins, both girls and boys, studying in Class One to 10, took part in the celebrations wearing twinning dresses as well. While some of them sang songs to regale the audience, others performed dances. The school headmaster A Rama Rao offered the students sweets.

He told them to excel in studies as well as to maintain the sibling bond all through their life. Speaking to Telangana Today, Rama Rao said that DAV Model School was probably the only school in the State to have 18 pairs of twins. It was a rare distinction the school feels proud of, he said.

Co-curricular activities coordinators Rajashekar, Sushma, Shyalama Devi, Anusha and others were present.