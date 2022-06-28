Kothagudem: Two teenagers drown in Kinnerasani stream

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Representational Image.

Kothagudem: Two teenagers drowned in Kinnerasani stream at Karakavagu area in Paloncha mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased Sohail Pasha (18) and Anil Kumar (16), both studying intermediate second year and tenth standard respectively, went to the stream for a swim along with other friends.

Pasha first entered into water to swim with the help of a tyre tube but he was washed away in the waters. Anil Kumar on seeing Pasha drowning in water, he tried to save him with the help of a stick but he too drowned in the water after losing control and falling into the water.

On receiving information, police and the locals fished out the bodies of the deceased.