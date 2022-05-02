Kothagudem: Two youths, including minor arrested for smuggling ganja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Police seized ganja and arrested two youths in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Kothagudem: The two-town police have seized 4.3 kg ganja and arrested two youngsters, including a minor at the 4 Incline area here on Sunday evening hours.

A statement from police on Monday informed that when the two-town Sub-Inspector of Police Jubeda Begum and staff conducting vehicle inspections found the youngsters, riding on a motorbike, to be suspicious and stopped them.

Upon inspection police found ganja packets in the possession of the youths. The accused, R Hemanth Kumar of YSR Colony in Vijayawada of AP along with the minor boy bought ganja at Donkarayi village of Seleru mandal to sell it in Vijayawada.

Police sent the accused to judicial remand after seizing the motorbike and a cell phone. The worth of the seized ganja would be Rs 77, 760, informed Inspector of Police Lavudya Raju.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .