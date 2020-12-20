Kothagudem: Vanajeevi Ramaiah launches ‘Plastic Free Challenge’

As part of the challenge, Ramaiah dispatched one cloth bag to each person he tagged for the challenge and those who accepting the challenge have to repeat the exercise by tagging three persons and sending cloth bags

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, also known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, has launched ‘Plastic Free Challenge’ to address the menace of plastic pollution.

At a programme organised under the aegis of JD (Join for Development) Foundation here on Sunday, he launched the challenge and also cleaned the banks of river Godavari as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat-Swachh Bhadradri’ programme.

He has thrown the challenge to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, JD foundation chairman VV Lakshminarayana (also called as JD Lakshminarayana), Telangana CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal and Khammam District Collector RV Karnan and two others.

As part of the challenge, Ramaiah dispatched one cloth bag to each person he tagged for the challenge. Those accepting the challenge have to repeat the exercise by tagging three persons and sending cloth bags to them as part of ‘Plastic Free Challenge’ to continue the chain.

Of the nine persons Ramaiah tagged on Sunday, three persons – Bandi Sanjay, Lakshminarayana and Karnan – accepted the challenge.

Speaking on the occasion Ramaiah called upon the common public, politicians and prominent persons in society to actively participate in the challenge and strive to reduce plastic usage. He urged people to use jute and cloth bags instead of plastic bags.

The world is witnessing the dangers of plastic pollution and everyone has to play their part in bringing down the intensity of the problem by avoiding plastic use, he said.

Speaking to Telangana Today erstwhile Khamamm Convener K Murali Mohan Kumar informed that it was being planned to organise regular activities under Swachh Bharath and Swachh Bhadradri initiative in and around Bhadrachalam in the days to come.

Ramaiah along with Bhadrachalam ASP, Vineeth G and others cleaned the banks of river Godavari. Local Chambers of Commerce and Industry, secretary, Kambhampati Suresh Kumar, Green Bhadradri members S Sampath, K Nagaraju, Rajashekar Reddy, Aparna, members of Lions Club and Rotary Club have joined their hands in cleaning the river.

