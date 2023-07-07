Youth killed over a petty issue in Khammam

A youth was killed over a petty issue by two youths at Pumping Well road in the early early hours of Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Khammam: A youth was killed over a petty issue by two youths at Pumping Well road in the early early hours of Friday.

It was said that the deceased, Sai Pavan (23) sounded his bike horn asking a bike rider to clear the road for him to move ahead. Angered at it the bike rider clashed with Pavan, called one of his friends and they both stabbed Pavan to death.

Another one who was injured in the incident was being treated at a private hospital. The three-town police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident. The accused, who were said to be under the influence of ganja intoxication at the time of incident, reportedly taken into police custody.