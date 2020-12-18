Kothagudem: ZPTC wants PD Act to be invoked against headmaster

The headmaster, Dodda Sunil has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls of the school in the district

By | Published: 8:57 pm 9:40 pm

Kothagudem: Laxmidevipalli ZPTC Mereddy Vasantha has urged police to invoke the PD Act against Chintavarre Primary School headmaster, Dodda Sunil who has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls of the school in the district.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector here on Friday, she wanted a woman IAS officer to be appointed to investigate the case and to offer Rs 25 lakh compensation to the affected families.

Vasantha also wanted to book the teachers who allegedly extended support to the accused and held a panchayat at the village to settle the matter with the affected families.

Mailaram Government High School headmaster Lingaiah and Mandal Education Officer who were aware of the case failed to inform the officials concerned, and hence they too should be booked, she said.

