Krishna Swamy Mudiraj’s statue unveiled in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:47 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Krishna Swamy Mudiraj Statue Unveiling Celebrations at JBS Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Nearly 65 years after he took over as Mayor of Hyderabad, the city on Friday honoured Korvi Krishna Swamy Mudiraj with a statue, which will tell future generations of the contributions from Mudiraj for the city’s growth.

Social worker, author, journalist and municipal councillor were some of the roles that Krishna Swamy Mudiraj was known for, reminisced those who got together for the function near Jubilee Bus Station as the statue was unveiled by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday. Minister V Srinivas Goud and Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi were also among those who were present on the occasion.

The event was organised on a grand scale and cultural programmes were also held. Many recalled the achievements of Krishna Swamy Mudiraj and lauded his contributions to the city. The statue was setup by the members of Mudiraj community, who along with the Korvi Krishna Swamy Mudiraj Seva Samithi hold blood donation camps and celebrate the former Mayor’s birthday on Krishna Janmashtami every year.

Recalling some of his contributions, the community members said it was Krishna Swamy Mudiraj who finalised the first Master Plan for the city. Having as a municipal councillor for 25 years from Chudi Bazar, it was in 1957 that he became Mayor of Hyderabad.

He also played a prominent role in the establishment of the Hindu Kanya School in Chudi Bazar and the Reddy Women’s College in Narayanguda. It was also Krishna Swamy Mudiraj who played an instrumental role in doing away with the system of manual rickshaw pulling in Hyderabad and encouraged the use of cycle rickshaws.