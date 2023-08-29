RTC Karimnagar region to run special buses for Rakhi festival

TSRTC Karimnagar region is operating special buses on different routes on the occasion of Rakhi pournami.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Karimnagar: TSRTC Karimnagar region is operating special buses on different routes on the occasion of Rakhi pournami.

According to corporation officials, it was decided to operate 398 buses on different routes, while 217 buses will be operated from Jubilee bus station, Hyderabad to various depots of the region for three days on August 29, 30 and 31. After the festival, 181 buses will be operated from various depots of the region to Jubilee bus station from August 31 to September 4.

On Tuesday, 30 buses were operated from Jubilee bus station to Karimnagar, and eight buses from Jubilee bus station to Sircilla and Vemulawada. On Wednesday, 94 buses will be operated between Jubilee-Karimnagar, 30 buses to Sircilla and 20 buses to Vemulawada. On Thursday, 55 buses will be operated between Jubilee-Karimnagar, 31 buses to Sircilla and 10 buses to Vemulawada. On the other hand, RTC officials have suspended the issuing of T9-60 and T9-30 tickets in Palle Velugu buses from August 29 to September 1 in the wake of festival rush.