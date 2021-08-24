KRMB meeting postponed to Sept 1

Hyderabad: The 14th meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has been postponed to September 1 and will be held at Jalasoudha at 11 am.

The meeting, earlier scheduled to be held on August 27, will discuss an agenda comprising 14 issues, including gazette notification issued by the Central government as well as issues raised by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Board member secretary DM Raipure on Tuesday wrote to both the State governments informing about the postponement of the meeting. However, the factors that led to the decision are not clear.

It may be recalled that the Telangana government on Monday wrote to the KRMB for implementing the provisions of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I) from the current water year without any further delay. It had also pointed out that Telangana had been repeatedly requesting the KRMB to account water drawn for domestic and municipal water supply as per the KWDT-I final order. Only 20 per cent of water drawn for domestic supply should be measured as consumptive use, the officials said.

The government also urged the KRMB to restrain Andhra Pradesh from executing the unauthorised Veligonda project and adding new components to it which are intended to divert water outside the basin.

